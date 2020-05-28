Former Saints teammates Marques Colston and Steve Gleason reunite through charity

As part of the ownership group of Main Squeeze Juice Company, former Saints receiver Marques Colston admits that staying open throughout the COVID-19 crisis has not been easy.

“It’s been tough,” says Colston. “Every industry, every company has probably been affected in some form or fashion, and we were no different. The one advantage that we did have is that many of our locations have drive-thru access. So that allowed for most of our locations to stay open.”

During which time, they made the most of their resources. Being a company that specializes in all-natural, healthy ingredients, they quickly realized that their immune-boosting juices could be a powerful donation to healthcare workers on the front lines.

“It was really important for us, just being able to play a more proactive role and help boost people’s immunity as folks are moving around,” says Colston. “And if nothing else, be another line of defense in a proactive fashion.”

Speaking of being proactive, one of the best in that department in the fight against ALS has been Team Gleason. So it should be no surprise to see Main Squeeze Juice Company team up with them as May, also known as ALS Awaremess month, comes to a close. They’ll be donating 10 percent of sales on the 30th and 31st to Team Gleason.

“There’s the personal connection, obviously, with playing with Steve and developing a relationship over the years,” says Colston. “It’s funny. We always talked about it in the locker room after a big win or big loss. As teammates, you walk together forever. To be able to have a partner like Thomas and be able to support what Team Gleason is doing for ALS, it’s a humbling feeling.”

