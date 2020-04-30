From Trojan to Trojan

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:02 PM, Apr 30, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La (KALB) - From Alexandria Senior High, to LSU, Jacobian Guillory is following the footsteps of former Trojan and LSU wide receiver, DJ Chark. Now, Guillory plans to exceed his expectations.

KALB Sports

"I think he's a hard worker," DJ Chark said. "Coach O loves hardworkers and the defensive line, so I know he'll go there and contribute," he added.

"If DJ Chark and Coach O have such high expectations then it's only right to exceed those expectations," Jacobian Guillory said.

"One day, hopefully, he''ll walk across the stage and shake the commissioner's hand. That's what type of ability I think he has," DJ Chark said.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus