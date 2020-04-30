From Trojan to Trojan

From Alexandria Senior High, to LSU, Jacobian Guillory is following the footsteps of former Trojan and LSU wide receiver, DJ Chark. Now, Guillory plans to exceed his expectations.

KALB Sports

"I think he's a hard worker," DJ Chark said. "Coach O loves hardworkers and the defensive line, so I know he'll go there and contribute," he added.

"If DJ Chark and Coach O have such high expectations then it's only right to exceed those expectations," Jacobian Guillory said.

"One day, hopefully, he''ll walk across the stage and shake the commissioner's hand. That's what type of ability I think he has," DJ Chark said.

