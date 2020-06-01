GEO Surfaces start laying turf on Wildcat Field

The Louisiana College Wildcats began laying down new turf on Wildcat Field, the project is being done by GEO Surfaces.

Source: KALB

Head coach Drew Maddox announced last month that the project would begin in the month of June.

Ray Fritz, the Job Supervisor, says that the job will be done in 10 days.

“The product is superior,” Fritz said. “Once people start walking on your turf and coming to see it, it’s pretty easy to get the job.”

Fritz has been working for GEO Surfaces for 12 years and says that having a dedicated crew is what helps them to get the task completed in a short time.

“We have 12 guys out there that know what to do,” Fritz said. “I don’t have to baby sit them. I’m just here to read blueprints and make sure that everything goes in the right place. They stay pretty busy out there and work like that from morning until night.”

The original turf that was lain on the field back in 2008.

