The LSUA Generals basketball team will now know their fate heading into the NAIA tournament that will be held in Kansas City, Mo.

The Generals will enter the “Cramer” portion of the bracket as the four seed and will face the Menlo Oaks on March 19th at 9:15 p.m.

LSUA enters the postseason with a 25-6, while Menlo comes in with a record of 19-9.

