With COVID-19, DJ Chark has a lot of time on his hands to keep getting better along with working on his social distancing.

KALB Sports

"I tend to be at home all the time anyway, so now it’s just me my girl and my dog practicing social distancing," Jaguars receiver, DJ Chark said. "During this time, it's allowed my teammates and I to run routes, go over some of our new plays, because we don't know when OTA's are. It feels like we are getting a head start," Chark added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

