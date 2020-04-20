Going Out With a Bang

It wasn't the season the Peabody starting quarterback wanted, but his senior year, he's expecting to leave it all on the field.

"It was my first year as a quarterback, and I made a lot of bad reads so there's room for improvement," rising senior, Tyriq Miles said. "My mobility was good, I just didn't stay in the pocket long, but next season I plan to be more of a pocket passer. Just like my brother said, I'm going to do anything to get on the field at the collegiate level. I'm very coach-able and expendable. I took the practice ACT and made a 29. I was shooting for that range. I didn't know if I was going to make it or not but I still want to improve on it because I have a lot to offer," he added.

