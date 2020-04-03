Grad transfer linebacker Jabril Cox commits to LSU

The LSU defense received a much-needed commitment on the defensive side of the ball by adding graduate transfer, Jabril Cox.

Cox was a three-time All-American linebacker at North Dakota State.

Cox made his announcement via Twitter.

Cox won three national championships with the Bison. He’ll count toward LSU’s 2020 recruiting class. The Tigers still have two spots open in that class

Cox racked up 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, six interceptions, and three fumble recoveries in three seasons. NDSU sported a 35-1 record while Cox played.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.