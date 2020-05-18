Guillory ready to thrive in Tigers' new defensive scheme

The LSU Tigers recently hired new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. Pelini is known for crafting the stingy Tiger defenses under Les Miles that were based out of a four man front.

Last season, the Tigers played in a three man front scheme, playing well enough to win a National Title. With players returning and the signing of defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory, the Tigers are poised for another big season.

“I like the four man front,” Guillory said. “The three man front requires a dominate nose guard. The four man front helps with the defensive lineman a lot because there are less double teams so there are more chances for the lineman to make plays.

Guillory had the chance to play in both styles of defensive fronts, which he believes will help him make an immediate impact.

“I think switching to a four man front is less of a challenge. We're going to play a bigger part in the defensive scheme this year.”

