The Hicks Pirates came into Friday’s game with the intention of capturing the school’s first state championship in boys basketball.

The Pleasant Hill Eagles saw this differently.

The Mighty Eagles had five players to finish in double figures as they would roll over Hicks 71-58.

On the positive side for Hicks, Austin Merchant (17 points) and Zayne Earls (17 points) combined for 34 points despite the 13 point loss.

