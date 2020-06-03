High School Coaches plan to Move Forward through COVID-19

Football season is approaching, but there will be a twist-required COVID-19 testings. However, local high school coaches feel there should be the same requirement.

"I think it's very important," Montgomery head coach Brian Williams said. "At the end of the day, what's important is the safety of the student athletes, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure we keep that in mind," he added.

"We want to get our schools back to work," Marksville head coach JT Dunbar said. "Whatever it takes to keep those guys safe, and put them back in a position to get through the season.Safety is our number one goal," he added.

"My take is making sure that our student athletes and students are taking care of the best," newly hired Menard Coach Justin Charles said. "Whether they are deciding to test, I think they should make it not only for student athletes but every student across the board," he added.

Few Division I schools in the NCAA have began their testings as early as yesterday, like Oklahoma, Kansas, LSU and more. Now, local high school coaches wait for the LHSAA to release their statement June 5th regarding next steps.

