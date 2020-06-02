High School Hooper Speaks Out

The lack of support for women's sports has been a longtime controversial topic, including here in Alexandria. Now, sophomore Peabody High School guard is ready to speak on it.

KALB Sports

"It's just the support of female basketball around the world and in this area. I feel like we don't get as much support as the boy's do," Peabody point guard La'Traneice McNeill said. "Some people think girl's aren't as good as the boys, but we both put on a show. It's an underrated mentality with girl's because people feel like we don't know what we are doing out there," she added.

