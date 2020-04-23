Hoping For An Opportunity

With no Senior Bowl or Combine invite and cancelled Pro Day, LSU defensive lineman, Breiden Fehoko, is hoping his versatility can land him a shot on an NFL team.

KALB Sports

"It's been a life-long dream of mine," senior, Breiden Fehoko said. "To see my name get called, whether it's in the first round, or the seventh round, on that TV, is a dream," Fehoko added.

The senior defensive lineman, joined the LSU Tigers after leaving Texas Tech in 2016. Fehoko sat out during the 2017 season, but was quickly added in the starting rotation in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, recording 33 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

"I feel like from playing at LSU, I'm one of the smartest defensive lineman in the Draft right now on top of being strong, fast, physical and explosive," Fehoko said. "These are all things that makes my game, and makes me more valuable as a player. I've played this game to make it to this day, and now it's here. I'm excited about it and whatever happens on Draft Day, I just know that everything I've done, I have left it all on the table," he added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.