Ja’Marr Chase’s father said LSU star WR now looking to this season

Many LSU fans would feel a little refreshed to see their Tigers playing again and that means star wide receiver and 2019 Biletinkoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase back on the field making big plays.

As a sophomore, the former Archbishop Rummel star set SEC records for touchdown receptions and receiving yards.

However, his father, Jimmy Chase said that’s now in the past.

“It’s now; it’s this year and he wants to do the same thing,” said Jimmy Chase. “I kind of instilled that in him. You won a national championship. So now, you’re just happy? You’re happy with that? You have to get some goals and make some goals for yourself. Strive something to reach for. You always have to improve.”

Ja’Marr Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Justin Jefferson is moving on to the NFL. He was the No. 22 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings. So now, Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, and Racey McMath are emerging as the new trio of pass catchers for the Tigers.

“Racey is a big ole kid. If I’m not mistaken, Racey is faster than both of those dudes, because he’s really a track guy. You got that threat, then you’ve got Terrace and then you’ve got Ja’Marr. I don’t want to say it but it could be better,” Jimmy Chase explained.

Another player many people believe will emerge as a weapon on the offensive side is freshman Arik Gilbert. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound five-star from Marietta, Ga. is listed as a tight end but everyone says he’s a phenom.

“Can you imagine that? I don’t know. I’ve just seen him walking around; I haven’t seen him on the field. But [if] he is what they say he is c’mon man, right? Okay, we’re cheating now. LSU is cheating and you haven’t even talked about the guys in the backfield,” Jimmy Chase added.

Standout running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was also a first-round draft pick. But the Tigers have the three-headed monster of Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery, and Chris Curry to tote the rock. Curry played big in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma.

“People are going to get tired of Price coming at them. That is something you don’t want to see. Those DBs are going to get tired of that. They’re going to have Price running by them, Ja’Marr running by them, Racey running past them, Terrace running past them. Ja’Marr and Myles have a nice connection. Myles’ ball is a little different. Myles makes Ja’Marr run more, if you know what I mean. He throws it out there and Ja’Marr has to go and get it. Joe [Burrow] would throw right to Ja’Marr. Ja’Marr shows off his elite speed. Ja’Marr and Terrace, wherever the ball is, they go and get it,” Jimmy Chase pointed out.

McMath hauled in 17 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He played in all but one game last season.

Brennan played in 10 games for the Tigers in 2019. He was 24-of-40 for 353 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball nine times for 41 yards.

Price carried the ball 64 times for 295 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 74 yards. Emery had 39 rushing attempts for 188 yards and four touchdowns. He had six receptions for 60 yards. Curry ran the ball 38 times for 189 yards last season. He also had three catches for 23 yards.

Copyright 2020 KALB and WAFB. All rights reserved.