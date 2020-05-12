Joe Burrow jersey in top 5 of most sold, according to NFLshop.com

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. | Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
By  | 
Posted:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.

Former LSU starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, ranks at #4 according to the NFLshop.com for most jerseys sold on the website.

CSB Sports posted a photo to its official Instagram account Monday, May 11 showing the full top 10 of best selling player jerseys.

Coming in at #1 is Tua Tagovailoa, who played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, followed by Tom Brady at #2, then Rob Gronkowski at #3.

Burrow was the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus