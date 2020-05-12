Joe Burrow jersey in top 5 of most sold, according to NFLshop.com

Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.

Former LSU starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, ranks at #4 according to the NFLshop.com for most jerseys sold on the website.

CSB Sports posted a photo to its official Instagram account Monday, May 11 showing the full top 10 of best selling player jerseys.

Coming in at #1 is Tua Tagovailoa, who played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, followed by Tom Brady at #2, then Rob Gronkowski at #3.

Burrow was the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

