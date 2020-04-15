Joe Burrow on the prospect of going No. 1 overall in the draft: ’Whatever team I go to, it’s going to be a challenge at the beginning’

The NFL Draft is nearly a week away, and all roads still point to Joe Burrow being taken by the Bengals No. 1 overall.

The former LSU quarterback appeared on “Off the Bench” to give his perspective of being drafted by a team that went 2-14 in 2019.

“The teams that have the worst year pick at the top. That’s why they’re there. Whatever team I go to, it’s going to be a challenge at the beginning. I’m going to have to persevere through it. Just like I’ve done in the past. You might have a really good first year, you might have a really bad first year. You really don’t know, especially without OTA’s this year. You’re going to have less time with your team. So there’s going to be ups and downs for sure, but you have to battle through it,” said Burrow.

Burrow is back in his hometown of Athens, Ohio preparing for the NFL Draft. But with the coronavirus epidemic, it’s not how he pictured the process going.

"It’s been super weird. You have Zoom meetings, you have Skype meetings with different teams. Like high school again, stuck at home with my parents. I get out of the house just to workout. Let’s just say, it’s not how I envisioned my pre-draft process going. I go to a grass area somewhere, start throwing, and doing push-ups, lunges, " said Burrow.

Burrow and his former teammates had one more scheduled visit to Baton Rouge, April 3rd for LSU Pro Day. Of course, that got canceled. But, the Heisman Trophy winner reassured Tiger fans he’ll be back in the Red Stick soon enough.

“They gave me my career. Coach O and LSU resurrected my career. Made me what I am today. Obviously I made myself too, but they gave me the platform and the opportunity to do what I’m doing now, and what I’m hopefully going to be doing for the next 10-15 years. It’s not the last you’ll see of me, I’ll be back all the time. Hopefully have some business ventures in the area as well. Hopefully a lot more ring reunions I’ll be back for,” said Burrow.

