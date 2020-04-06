Jordan, Sproles, and Evans make NFL 2010′s All-Decade Team

The NFL announced their 2010′s All-Decade Team, and of course, it has some Black and Gold flavor in it.

Current Saint, Cam Jordan, and former Saints, Jahri Evans and Darren Sproles, all were selected.

One glaring omission, Drew Brees. The NFL picked Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers as their QB’s.

Jordan has racked up 87 sacks in his 9-year career. Evans played in New Orleans for 11 seasons, winning Super Bowl 44 in the Black and Gold. Sproles played three seasons for the Saints.

