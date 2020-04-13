Just a Setback, for a Comeback

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It wasn't the best performance from Lamar University's Daniel Croswley, in his individual pro day workout. However, he's relying on what he's proven in the season to get him on a team.

"My 37 on the vertical was decent, but I wanted a 40," Daniel Crowsley said. "Overall, my broad jump, bench and everything was just not good and coming from a small school this was what I was betting on. Now, I'm just going to have to rely on the film."

