Just a Setback, for a Comeback

It wasn't the best performance from Lamar University's Daniel Croswley, in his individual pro day workout. However, he's relying on what he's proven in the season to get him on a team.

"My 37 on the vertical was decent, but I wanted a 40," Daniel Crowsley said. "Overall, my broad jump, bench and everything was just not good and coming from a small school this was what I was betting on. Now, I'm just going to have to rely on the film."

