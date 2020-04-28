Justin Jefferson says ‘words cannot describe the feeling’ of being in the NFL

Justin Jefferson was under the radar when he left Destrehan to attend LSU. But thanks to Jefferson’s eye-popping stats with the Tigers, NFL teams took notice. The Vikings made dreams become reality for the St. Rose native.

“Words cannot describe the feeling that was racing through my heart. Just having my heart pounding. Just when I’m receiving the phone call. Realizing I’m finally becoming a professional athlete, and playing for an NFL team. Definitely excited, and ready to join the team,” said Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings think Jefferson is the total package at receiver. Even his speed is no longer a question after the NFL Combine.

“It was extremely important. That was one of the main concerns from the scouts, and the different teams, was I going to be that fast receiver. Going to training, and focusing on my 40-time technique. Different ways to increase my speed. Yeah definitely focusing on that 40-time, and surprising the world with that 4.43,” said Jefferson.

Minnesota has a dynamic offense, that Jefferson will no doubt shine in.

“Being that versatile receiver, just being able to put wherever on the field, just being able to make some plays. Just getting into space, and making the first man miss,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson will be back in South Louisiana during the 2020 NFL season. His Vikings will visit the Saints this fall. The NFL schedule will be released next week.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.