Kendrick signs with ETBU

Buckeye senior guard Brooke Kendrick signed with the ETBU Tigers in Marshall, TX on Saturday.

The Tigers are rivals with the Louisiana College Wildcats, which means we'll have a chance to see her throughout her career.

Kendrick played on the Lady Panthers team that finished 21-10. In her senior season. Kendrick averaged nine points, three rebounds, and four assists per game.

Kendrick says that she's happy she gets to play close to home.

“I'm feeling happy and excited because not a lot of people get this opportunity,” Kendrick said. “It couldn't have been possible without my teammates pushing me and my coach helping me with everything I needed to help me get to the level that I’m going to.

Kendrick and her teammates grew up going to summer camps on the ETBU campus. She says being familiar with the area made her decision easier.

“I love the atmosphere,” Kendrick said. “It's very God-driven. The campus is such a beautiful place. The coach that I talked to keeps me updated on everything, and it's so nice to have a coach who is so dedicated to me already.”

