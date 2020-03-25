Kreps sophomore season cut short due to pandemic

Korie Kreps is a rising star for the ULM Lady Warhawks softball team, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her sophomore season ended prematurely.

“Never in a million years did I think this was going to happen but it did,” Kreps said. “It definitely caught us by surprise.”

In her 2020 campaign for ULM, Kreps had a .416 batting average while also tallying 31 putouts through 24 games.

“It was hard because I had goals set for myself,” Kreps said. “I really wanted to reach those goals and was well on my way to reaching those goals.”

Sports have been in the Kreps family for years. Korie is the younger sister of Karsen Kreps who played at LSUA. Her father, Scott, played baseball at Western Illinois University.

While at Anacoco High School, Kreps played as a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Indians which helped her to become a prominent role player for the Lady Warhawks once she got to campus.

“I try to lead my teammates and do everything that I can so that we can win and come out on top,” Kreps said.

With cases of COVID-19 making their way to Vernon Parish, Korie has come to an understanding that this virus runs deeper than softball.

“This isn’t about us or the game we play,” Kreps said. “It’s about protecting the people that we love, the people that are around us, the people in our communities at home (Monroe and Anacoco). It’s more about protecting the people of our communities than it is about playing the game that we love.”

“It’s scary,” Kreps continued. “I know God has a plan and everything happens for a reason.”

In the meantime, Korie has been training at Luke’s Body Transformation in Leesville to stay ready for next season.

“I’m just going to work as hard as I can to get back,” Kreps said. “We’ll work and do everything that we can to get back where we were.”

