LB Donte Starks dismissed from LSU football team; former 4-star recruit cites academics as reason

LSU linebacker Donte Starks has been dismissed from the football team for violating team rules, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Friday, May 15.

Starks created a post on Instagram the following day to explain the reason for his dismissal, claiming it was due to academics.

The former four-star recruit from John Ehret High School appeared in three games as a true freshman for the Tigers in 2019.

Starks had previously been suspended indefinitely in February following an arrest.

Starks was arrested in Marerro by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported Starks was booked on illegally possessing a concealed handgun and attempting to run from them.

