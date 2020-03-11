LC’s Ashby Named to d3Baseball.com’s Team of the Week

For the second time this season, a Louisiana College baseball player has earned national recognition with junior outfielder Alex Ashby being honored as a member of the d3baseball.com team of the week.

Ashby, a native of Crowley, tore it up at the plate for the Wildcats in LC’s series sweep of McMurry over the weekend. In the three games against the War Hawks, Ashby was five of eight with a double, a home run, drew four bases on balls, scored seven times, and knocked in a run. He finished the series with a 1.125 slugging percentage and had an on-base percentage of .750. To add to it, he also stole a pair of bags over the weekend.

This is the second honor a Wildcat player has received for their play this past weekend as Keelyn Johnson was named the American Southwest Conference’s Hitter of the Week on Monday. Ashby is the second LC player this year to be named to a d3baseball.com team of the week, joining Hunter David, who was on the original team of the week for the 2020 season.

Ashby and the rest of the Wildcats (7-7, 4-5 ASC) take a weekend off of conference play this weekend for a four-game set with Iowa Wesleyan. First pitch of Friday’s doubleheader against the Tigers (1-2) is set for 4:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

