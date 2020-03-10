LC’s LaCroix Earns ASC Field Athlete Nod

With a winning performance in the javelin throw during this past weekend’s Mississippi College Outdoor Season Opener meet, Gracie LaCroix was named the American Southwest Conference’s women’s field athlete of the week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

LaCroix, a junior from Jena, La., sent a javelin 32.74 meters, or 107 feet 5 inches, to win the MC Season Opener meet. That throw currently ranks 13th in NCAA Division III.

The Louisiana College Track & Field teams return to action this Saturday in Lake Charles at the McNeese St. Cowboy Relays.

