Local coaches weigh in on LHSAA canceling sport seasons

The LHSAA remained hopeful to continue sports after suspending their seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they announced on Thursday that winter and spring seasons have been canceled.

KALB

Members of the LHSAA's executive committee met on Wednesday. LHSAA member schools were informed of the committee's decision at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The LHSAA suspended its spring seasons in mid-March to coincide with school closures shelter-at-home directives from Governor John Bel Edwards, who was asked on Wednesday by state school superintendents to keep schools closed for the remainder of the year.

