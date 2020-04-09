LHSAA cancels spring sports season amid coronavirus pandemic

Members of the LHSAA's executive committee met on Wednesday. LHSAA member schools were informed of the committee's decision at 10 a.m. Thursday. A press release for the media is planned for 11:30 a.m., according to Kate Adams, the LHSAA's director of communications and media relations.

KALB

The LHSAA suspended its spring seasons in mid-March to coincide with school closures shelter-at-home directives from Governor John Bel Edwards, who was asked on Wednesday by state school superintendents to keep schools closed for the remainder of the year.

