LHSAA releases Phase II guidelines ahead of June 8th start date

Ahead of Phase II starting on June 5th, the LHSAA has released a set of guidelines for summer workouts that comply with Phase II.

Pre-Workout/Contest Screening:

• All coaches and students should be screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Screening includes a temperature check. Groups are recommended to arrive in waves. Screening location should be in close proximity of drop-off location / entrance to campus. Parents/guardians must remain on-site until student has cleared screening process.

• If multiple students carpool and arrive together, all students will be turned away if one or more students presents as symptomatic. Athletes belonging to different groups should not carpool together. Use of non-contact thermometer at screening location is recommended. If a person displays a temperature of 100.4* or above, they will be considered symptomatic.

• Prior to use of non-contact infrared thermometer, it may be necessary to calibrate the non-contact thermometer to a traditional oral thermometer reading.

• If a non-contact thermometer yields a reading of 99* or above, it is recommended to confirm the result with a traditional oral thermometer.

• Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored so that there is a record of everyone present in case a student develops COVID-19 (see Appendix II for sample Monitoring Form).

• Any person with positive symptoms reported will be turned away at screening location, should not be allowed to take part in workouts, and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional. A clearance note from a physician, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner is required to return to campus.

• Vulnerable individuals should not oversee or participate in any workouts during Phase 2. Limitations on Gatherings:

• Groupings of 25 individuals (indoors and outdoors) are allowed, including coaches and staff. Indoor groupings must follow social distancing. If an indoor space does not allow for adequate social distancing between groups, grouping numbers will need to be reduced for those indoor spaces. Multiple groups of 25 individuals can practice outdoors, as long as there is no contact between groups or mixing of groups.

• Locker rooms should not be utilized during Phase 2. Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout.

• If meeting rooms are used, there must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times.

• Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 25 students always working out together. No changing of groups during entire Phase. Smaller pods can be utilized for weight training. This ensures more limited exposure if someone develops an infection. 3-person groups recommended to allow for safe spotting. Weight equipment should be cleaned between individuals.

• There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased until proper social 9 distancing can occur. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained on sidelines and benches during practices. Consider using tape or paint as a guide for students and coaches.

Facilities Cleaning:

• Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.

• Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down and sanitized (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, locker rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.).

• Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.

• Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place.

• Weight equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after an individual’s use of equipment.

• Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times in the weight room to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.

• Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam should be covered.

• Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home.

Physical Activity and Athletic Equipment :

• Lower risk sports practices and competitions may resume (see Potential Infection Risk by Sport below). • LHSAA Summer Rules go into effect on June 8th, 2020, but excludes intra-squad scrimmaging, matches, and 7-on-7s.

• There should be no shared athletic towels, clothing or shoes between students.

• Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout.

• All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and contests. It is recommended that synthetic sports balls (ex: rubber basketball or football) be used to allow for proper cleaning. Athletic equipment with porous surfaces should be avoided (ex: leather football, leather baseball, etc), but if options are limited, the equipment should be thoroughly cleansed between uses with an approved cleanser. Athletic equipment used by one group should not be shared with another group during any workout and during entire Phase.

• It is recommended that coaches and staff are in charge of cleaning any equipment used.

• Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible, but the equipment should be cleaned prior to use by the next individual (ex: tackling dummies, hitting pads, hitting sleds, and padded shields). For hitting sleds, social distancing between students must be enforced.

• Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices.

• Athletic equipment such as bats, batting helmets and catchers gear should be cleaned between each use.

• Maximum lifts should be limited and power cages should be used for squats and bench presses. Spotters should stand at each end of the bar, wearing a cloth face covering. 10

• See Appendix I for further sport-specific guidelines.

• Ice baths and whirlpools must be utilized individually and sanitized above the water line between each use. Water must be drained daily. Per CDC guidelines, water must be disinfected using chlorine or bromine. o CDC Guidelines: 1–10 parts per million (ppm) free chlorine or 3–8 ppm bromine, with a pH of 7.2 – 7.8. o If chlorine or bromine are unavailable, The Clorox Company advises using “1/8 cup per 100 gallons of new water. Mix required amount of Clorox® ‘Regular Bleach2 with CLOROMAX’ with 2 gallons of water and scatter over surface of pool. Mix uniformly with pool water. Do not reenter pool until the chlorine residual is between 1 to 3 ppm.”

Hydration:

• All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared.

• Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) should not be utilized. Students should be encouraged to bring adequate water to last the duration of practice.

