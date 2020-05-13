LSU A.D. Scott Woodward preparing for June return and 12-game football season

Two months after the sports world shuttered due to the Coronavirus pandemic, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward is optimistic that student-athletes will return to campus soon and that the defending national championship football team will get to play a full season.

Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff are back to work in the football operations building and Woodward believes students could be soon to follow “We are preparing for a June 1 return even though we don’t know that," he said during a live Facebook event put on by Tiger Athletic Foundation. "The prohibition is in place by the SEC for us not to use facilities until May 31st so when that prohibition comes up and hopefully it won’t be extended, but we’ll be ready for that too. I see some time in June our students getting back to campus and us taking care of them and, as I mentioned, being paramount in safety and health..”

Students being on campus is a major step toward a return to sports but Woodward emphasized the uncertainty about any forecasts for what the fall will bring “We just don’t know. It’s not like it’s a cop, it’s just that things are going to change so much but I can tell you that we are planning and doing everything we can control like we’re playing Labor Day weekend. (SEC) Commissioner Sankey is doing that and we’re doing everything to control but things could change and there could be a million scenarios where different things can happen but you can rest assured that our effort is to play football and to play it 12 games this season.”

