LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry selected in 3rd round (No. 83 overall) by Denver Broncos

Former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry has been selected in the third round (No. 83 overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pounder from Carville, La. is considered one of the best centers in LSU history. He was the leader on an offensive line that won the 2019 Joe Morrow Award for the best O-line in college football.

He played in 39 games as a Tiger, starting 28 of them, including all 15 of the national championship season.

Cushenberry was awarded the honor of wearing the coveted No. 18 for LSU, which is given to the player that best represents what it means to be an LSU football player - on and off the field. He was the first offensive lineman to earn the honor. NCAA rules forced him to continue to wear his No. 79 with a No. 18 patch on it. He shared the honor of wearing No. 18 with linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.

Cushenberry was also named 2019 second-team All-American (AFCA, FWAA), 2019 LSU football MVP, and 2019 LSU permanent team captain.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 5.27 in the 40-yard dash and completed 25 reps on the bench press.

Analysts said Cushenberry is powerful with good core strength and outrageously long arms. They added he possesses core power to block in the run game and sets up in pass protection with great posture.

