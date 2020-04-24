LSU CB Kristian Fulton picked in 2nd round (No. 61 overall) by Tennessee Titans

Former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton has been picked in the second round (No. 61 overall) by Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot, 197-pounder from New Orleans played in 28 games as a Tiger, starting 25 of them. He was one of the top cornerbacks in the country and finished his career with 65 tackles (49 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 25 passes defended, and one forced fumble. He had a season-high six tackles in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson.

He was named 2019 second-team All-SEC (AP).

At the NFL Combine, Fulton ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 35.5″ and his broad jump was 123.0″. He ran a 6.94 in the three-cone drill and a 4.36 in the 20-yard shuffle.

Analysts said the press-man corner has good size and plays with decent eye balance in off-coverage. They added he has solid athleticism and foot agility. They also said he reads receivers’ hands and eyes with his back to the ball.

