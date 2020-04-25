LSU DT Rashard Lawrence chosen in 4th round (No. 131 overall) by Arizona Cardinals

Former LSU defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence has been chosen in the fourth round (No. 131 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 308-pounder from Monroe, La. played in 44 games for the Tigers, starting 34 of them.

He finished his college career with 120 tackles (47 solo), 21.0 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks.

He was a veteran leader of the LSU defense, on and off the field, during his senior season. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2019 (Coaches). He was named a permanent team captain in 2018 and 2019. He was also named the defensive MVP of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

At the NFL Combine, Lawrence ran a 5.07 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 22 reps on the bench press and ran an 8.03 in the three-cone drill.

Analysts said his leadership and toughness stand out on the defensive side of the ball, offering an added compliment that he plays with a “dog” mentality. They noted his powerful upper body and described him as a warrior on the field for his ability to play hurt.

