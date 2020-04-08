LSU Football continues recruiting effort during quarantine

The LSU coaching staff can’t conduct practices, host recruits on campus, but they sure can talk to potential future Tigers over the phone.

Their efforts were rewarded last week, when they pulled in a verbal commitment from grad transfer Jabril Cox. Cox will count toward the 2020 signing class, and should start right away at linebacker this season.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joined “Off The Bench," to break down why the Tigers continue to pull in big-name recruits.

“First of all it’s LSU. Second of all, we have some coaches that are very well-versed in recruiting. They can branch out all over the country. One of those coaches that has been really instrumental is Bill Busch (safeties coach). Bill has done a really great job of recruiting, especially the grad transfers for us. He’s done it again,” said Orgeron.

The Tigers only conducted three practices before things got shut down. With LSU breaking in a new quarterback in Myles Brennan, the offense will need to work overtime once players come back to Baton Rouge.

“I do believe Myles (Brennan) will be an outstanding quarterback. I think the cohesiveness, and the timing between him and the receivers will be critical. Whenever they let us back those guys will have to spend a lot of time together,” said Orgeron.

The guys who protect Brennan, the offensive lineman, were also hurt by missed spring workouts.

“Offensive line. I do believe we will be very good on the offensive line, but some guys will need to come through. Not having this spring ball will hurt this group,” said Orgeron.

