LSU Football sticks to core idea in recruiting: ‘We got to continue to put a gate around Louisiana, and go out nationally and pick first-rounders’

Eleven states were represented in LSU’s 2020 signing class when National Signing Day was over. That number expanded to 12 states when grad transfer Jabril Cox (out of Kansas) signed with the Tigers.

After winning a national championship in 2019, the Tigers will continue to recruit nationally going forward. But also focusing on “The Boot” according to LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph on “Off The Bench.” The former Shaw quarterback broke down recruiting during the coronavirus.

“You can reach out 2-3 times a week as far as texting. You can talk in a span to all 16-18 receivers we have on the board. You try to talk to the parents. It’s going great right now. There’s a lot of talent in the state this year. We got to continue to put a gate around Louisiana, and go out nationally and pick first-rounders,” said coach Mickey Joseph.

The current Tiger team has a ton of weapons at the receiver spot. Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall hold down the top two starting roles. Joseph dissected the fight for No. 3.

“You have Racey (McMath) out there right now. Racey is great on special teams, great at receiver. He played behind Ja’Marr last year. So we moved him over to the Z (previously known as the flanker, lines up off the line of scrimmage), so he’s our third guy right now. You got Jaray Jenkins, who was having a hell of a spring until this epidemic hit. Then Trey Palmer, he was having a good spring. He showed some flashes, he can run. The kid everyone has to watch out for is Jontre Kirklin. This kid has really developed into a really good receiver. Then we got Kayshon Boutte and Alex Adams coming in. That room is always going to be competitive,” said Joseph.

The Tigers only completed three spring practices out of 15 scheduled workouts. With all players off campus, coaches have to work the phones on a daily basis with their guys.

"Over the phone, over the laptop. We were communicating like that before. The only thing we’re not doing now is meeting face-to-face, we’re not practicing. So we’re trying to make it the norm for them right now. They’re young men, they go with the flow. As long as it’s organized, they’re going to be fine. We reach out daily to our guys, seven days a week. said Joseph.

