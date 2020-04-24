LSU G Damien Lewis taken in 3rd round (No. 69 overall) by Seattle Seahawks

Former LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis has been taken in the third round (No. 69 overall) by Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 327-pounder from Canton, Miss. played in 28 games in two seasons with the Tigers, starting every one of them. Prior to that, he played at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The LSU offensive line won the 2019 Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in college football. He was also named to the 2019 first-team All-America (The Athletic) and 2019 second-team All-SEC (AP, Coaches).

At the NFL Combine, Lewis ran a 5.24 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 27 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 30.0″ and his broad jump was 108.0″.

Analysts described him as a bulldozing down blocker in the run game. They added has a wide base with an expansive power zone. They also said he uses strong hands to gather, center, and secure opponents.

