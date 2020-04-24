LSU LB Jacob Phillips chosen in 3rd round (No. 97 overall) by Cleveland Browns

LSU inside linebacker Jacob Phillips has been chosen in the third round (No. 97 overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pounder from Nashville, Tenn. was a tackling machine at inside linebacker as a two-year starter for the Tigers. Phillips played in 39 games in three seasons, starting 26 of those.

He was LSU’s leading tackler with 113 (56 solo) and 7.5 tackles for loss in the national championship the season. He finished with a total of 218 tackles during his college career. He also had two sacks.

At the NFL Combine, Phillips ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 39.0″ and his broad jump was 126.0″. He ran a 7.38 in the three-cone and 4.33 in the 20-yard shuttle.

Analysts said he learns from mistakes and adjusts during the game. They added didn’t miss many tackles this past season. They also said he can cover punts and kicks, which is always a bonus for NFL rookies.

