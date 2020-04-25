LSU LS Blake Ferguson chosen in 6th round (No. 185 overall) by Miami Dolphins

Former LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson has been chosen in the sixth round (No. 185 overall) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pounder from Smyrna, Ga. was a four-year starter for the Tigers and played in 52 straight games.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 5.07 in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 31.0″ and his broad jump was 112.0″. He ran a 7.43 in the three-cone and 4.52 in the 20-yard shuttle.

Analysts consider him one of the top long snappers in the country and a leader. They noted his repeatable placement on field goal snaps.

Ferguson was twice named permanent team captain (2018, 2019), becoming the first long snapper in LSU history to receive the honor. He was a semifinalist for the Campbell Award as the nation’s top student-athlete in college football. He was also a two-time chair of the SEC’s Football Leadership Council and a member of the SEC Community Service Team in 2018 and 2019.

