LSU Offense Looks to Regain their Connection

With no more Joe Burrow, the biggest challenge will be regaining the connection between Myles Brennan and his receivers. Luckily, he still has multiple weapons.

KALB Sports

"Yards per catch is one of the best winning analytical stats that we can have, and those guys were tremendous at catching the football," head coach Ed Oreron said. "We have to regain that with the quarterback, and those guys working out on their own is going to be critical. Obviously Ja'Marr Chase, one of the best players in the nation, maybe the best player in the nation, coming back, is a force," he added.

