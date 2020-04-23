LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked No. 32 overall by Kansas City Chiefs

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been picked at No. 32 overall by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-7, 207-pounder from Baton Rouge started 14 games in the national championship season.

He carried the ball 215 times for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns during his junior year. He also caught 55 passes for 453 yards and one touchdown. In addition, he served as a good protector for quarterback Joe Burrow when called upon to block in the backfield and returned kickoffs.

He rushed for 2,001 yards in his career as a Tiger, ranking No. 17 in school history. He became the 20th player in LSU history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season and went over that mark on a career-long 89-yard touchdown run against Arkansas. The 89-yard run was the fifth-longest in school history.

He led the SEC in rushing touchdowns and finished No. 2 in the league in rushing yards. He was fourth in the SEC in rushing yards per game and tied the LSU single-season record for receptions by a running back.

Edwards-Helaire was a 2019 LSU Football MVP, 2019 LSU Permanent Team Captain, 2019 first-team All-SEC (AP, unanimous; Coaches), and 2019 Paul Hornung Award finalist.

At the NFL Combine, Edwards-Helaire ran a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 15 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 39.5″ and his broad jump was 123.0″.

Analysts said his ball security is outstanding and he runs low to the ground with superb bend and balance. They added he can cut-and-go without stopping, anywhere on the field. They also noted his skill set includes a spin move, elongated jump cut, and sudden double cut.

