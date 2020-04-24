LSU S Grant Delpit chosen in 2nd round (No. 44 overall) by Cleveland Browns

Former LSU safety Grant Delpit was chosen in the second round (No. 44 overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder originally from New Orleans, whose family moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina, will be joining fellow former Tigers cornerback Greedy Williams and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Delpit continued the tradition of “DBU” at LSU and was given the honor of wearing the famed No. 7 his junior season.

He played in 40 games for the Tigers, starting 37 of them. He finished his career with 199 tackles (120 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, eight interceptions, 32 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Delpit won the 2019 Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in college football. He is the third LSU player to win the honor. He was also named a 2019 Consensus All-American, 2019 First-Team All-American (AFCA, Sporting News, Walter Camp), 2019 Second-Team All-American (AP), 2019 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches), and 2019 Second-Team All-SEC (AP). He also won a long list of awards in 2018.

Analysts pointed out his production in 2019 was down from 2018 due to a high ankle sprain he played with for much of the season, especially in pass defense. They added his physical demeanor will help in run defense, he is willing to sell out his body to make a stop, and he rushes into the backfield to set edges when needed. They also noted he covers pass catchers with solid anticipation, he is a heavy-hitter on receivers running across the middle, and his size and length give him the ability to challenge and win contested catches.

Delpit did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine.

