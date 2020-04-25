LSU T Saahdiq Charles taken in 4th round (No. 108 overall) by Washington Redskins

Former LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles has been taken in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) by the Washington Redskins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The pick was made just moments after reports that the Redskins had traded Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder is originally from New Orleans but his family moved to Jackson, Miss. after Hurricane Katrina. He played in 32 games as a Tiger, with 28 starts.

Charles mainly played left tackle but also saw time at right tackle and right guard.

The LSU offensive line won the 2019 Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in college football. Charles was named to the 2017 All-SEC Freshman Team.

At the NFL Combine, Charles ran a 5.05 in the 40-yard dash.

Analysts said he has quick feet to keep rushers in front of him and possesses good awareness of lurking rush trouble.

