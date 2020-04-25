LSU TE Stephen Sullivan picked in 7th round (No. 251 overall) by Seattle Seahawks

Former LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan has been picked in the seventh round (No. 251 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 248-pounder from Donaldsonville, La. played in 49 games, with 11 starts as a Tiger.

He finished his college career with 46 catches for 712 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

He was a wide receiver his first three seasons and moved to tight end for his senior campaign.

At the NFL Combine, Sullivan recorded a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, which tied him for second at his position. His vertical jump was 36.5″ and his broad jump was 123″. He ran a 7.51 in the three-cone drill and a 4.62 in the 20-yard shuttle.

Analysts describe him as a big receiver with the body type and toughness to fit into a big slot or flex tight end role. He is considered an above-average blocker in space.

Analysts added he has been praised by the LSU coaching staff for his high character and team-first attitude.

