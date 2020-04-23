LSU WR Justin Jefferson taken No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Vikings

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been taken No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder from St. Rose, La. played in 35 games as a Tiger, starting 27 of them.

He finished his career with 165 catches for 2,415 yards and 24 touchdowns. He exploded in his junior season with 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 111 catches in a season led LSU and tied him for the FBS lead.

His best game was the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma. Jefferson had 14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 63-28 win over the Sooners. He set CFP Semifinal game records for receptions (14), receiving yards (227), receiving yards in a half (186), and receiving touchdowns (4).

He was named 2019 second-team All-SEC (AP).

At the NFL Combine, Jefferson lived up to his nickname, “Jets,” when he ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 37.5″ and his broad jump was 126″.

Analysts said he has good initial burst off the snap and is a naturally instinctive pass-catcher. They added he adjusts his speed to track throws and shield coverage. They also said he makes twisting, twirling mid-air adjustments look easy. They noted he has a ridiculous catch radius to help a quarterback out.

