LSU’s 2020 signing class added another member with Harvard offensive lineman Liam Shanahan. That’s according to a report from The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman is as a graduate transfer. He was first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2019.

Ed Orgeron’s 2020 class now has 24 signees. They have one more spot open.

