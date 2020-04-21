LSU basketball to host Hofstra in 2020

The LSU basketball team has scheduled Hofstra for the 2020 season, according to a game contract obtained by The Advocate.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

LSU will host the Pride on Dec. 27 and will pay Hofstra $97,000 for playing the game.

LSU and Hofstra have never played before in men's basketball.

LSU officials, namely basketball coach Will Wade and Matthew LaBorde, the assistant athletics director of business and finance, signed the contract on April 10, while Hofstra officials signed it on April 16.

Additionally, a coronavirus clause was added into the game contract within the boilerplate paragraph regarding potential reasons as to why a game might not be played. That usually pertains to fire (like UCLA's basketball games in 2017), hurricane (like Hurricane Katrina did for several football games in 2005), and other natural disasters and other man-made events such as war and invasion.

The added clause gives LSU and Hofstra an out if coronavirus-related travel restrictions are not lifted and/or if social distancing mandates are still in place.

The games LSU has on the schedule as of April 21 are:

vs. ULM on Nov. 10

vs. North Texas on Nov. 17

vs. Louisiana Tech on Nov. 24

vs. VCU on Nov. 29

the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase on Dec. 12

the Gotham Classic tournament in December

