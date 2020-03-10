LSU basketball’s Skylar Mays, Trendon Watford earn SEC postseason awards

Two LSU basketball players earned postseason awards from the SEC, the collegiate conference announced Tuesday, March 10.

Senior guard Skylar Mays was named to the First Team All-SEC and freshman forward Trendon Watford was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team.

Mays, who is from Baton Rouge, was also honored with the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

The LSU basketball team next game is scheduled for Friday, March 13 during the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

