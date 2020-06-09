LSU football players return to campus for voluntary workouts

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers are beginning to come together and take steps toward the 2020 season, whatever the structure of that season is.

The players are just now starting to return to the football operations building, as basically no one has been allowed inside there for more than two months.

The LSU Tigers returned to campus Tuesday, June 9 for voluntary workouts.

The workouts consist of strength and conditioning work only, as football activities are not permitted under the watch of the LSU coaching staff.

Head strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt is working with 20 players at a time, in six different groups.

LSU is also making sure none of the players have contracted the coronavirus. The staff is using antibody tests and taking players’ temperatures consistently.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.