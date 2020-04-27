LSU picks up commitment from 4-star DE Landon Jackson

LSU picked up its seventh commitment Sunday, April 26 for the 2021 recruiting class to move up to No. 18 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting rankings.

Landon Jackson is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound four-star weak-side defensive end from Texarkana, Texas. He announced his commitment via Twitter.

Jackson is ranked as the No. 69 overall prospect in the US, No. 5 weak-side defensive end in the nation, and No. 11 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 10 weak-side defensive end in the country, No. 33 recruit in the state of Texas, and No. 216 nationally by Rivals. He is also ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect in America, No. 3 weak-side defensive end nationally, and No. 19 overall prospect in Texas by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

He had 110 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown. He was named 4A Defensive Player of the Year.

“Elite height. Enormous frame with a ton of space to add bulk to already impressive build,” said 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks. “Put together like a college hybrid edge. Has played variety of spots for perennial Texas 4A D-II state title contender, including off-line, standing edge, and traditional end. Provided outstanding production for state title team as a junior.”

Jackson chose LSU over Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.

