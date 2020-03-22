LSU prepares for upcoming season after spring football cut short

LSU only got in three of their allotted 15 spring practices before things were shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. With the Tigers replacing 15 starters on both sides of the ball, those practices were vital for the new players returning.

“You know it’s very discouraging. We’re in the middle of spring ball. A new quarterback, some new coaches. We’re all excited. We can’t practice anymore. We’re supposed to have a great scrimmage. So I think the guys are discouraged. But you know what, we’re going to have to deal with this. Compete best we can, and stay together,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Most players have left campus, and headed back to their hometowns. Now the goal is to keep the guys in shape during all this downtime.

“Daily text messages, phone calls, whatever you have to do to find a place to train. As long as it’s safe, train. I’m going to borrow a phrase from Coach O, ‘People can tell you what to do, and they try to tell you what you can’t do, but no one can tell you what you want to do.’ Where there’s a will there’s away. I’m glad I’m here. I’m going to talk to our players, our players' parents. Anybody out there in TV land that can hear me. If you know of any LSU football player. If he’s your son, if he’s you, next-door neighbor, go over and knock on his door and wake him up. Tell him to get his butt outside and get to work. Because it’s that important,” said LSU director of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffit.

With no players to coach, Orgeron is working with Governor Edwards to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“I want to thank the governor, he asked me to do it. It was an honor to do it. Anytime he asked me to do anything, it’s an honor to represent the state of Louisiana. Help the people any way I can,” said Orgeron.

