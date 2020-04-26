LSU sophomore F Emmitt Williams declares for 2020 NBA Draft

LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams has decided to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

In his announcement via Twitter on Saturday, April 25, he thanked LSU, the fans, and others. He said he has grown as a basketball player and a person during his time in Baton Rouge. He added his time at LSU has helped him create lifelong bonds and friendships.

Williams averaged 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game as a sophomore. He also averaged 28.0 minutes.

He had seven double-doubles in the 2019-2020 season, which gave him 11 in his two seasons for the Tigers.

Williams had a season-high 27 points in the win over Rhode Island. His best rebounding performance of the season came against Nicholls St. He pulled down 12 boards in the win over the Colonels.

