LSUA, LC Athletic Directors Speak on World Protests

The NBA, NFL and professional teams have released statements on protests around the world. Now, two CENLA Athletic Directors share how they plan to move forward making their environment feel safe for student athletes.

LSUA released a statement Monday responding first to the current issues revolving police brutality.

"Obviously it's disheartening to see what's happening around the country, and disheartening to know that prejudice still exists,"LSUA Athletic Director Adam Johnson said. "As we go into the Fall and have our student orientation, this is something that will be talked about. We'll spend some time talking about this, so our students feel safe, loved and heard," he added.

Louisiana College also released a statement earlier this week addressing the issues.

"It's ashamed to see what has happened," Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach Reni Mason said. "I think we are seeing the fruition of some bad seeds that have been planted. We have to change our hearts in order to treat people different. As an administration, we have to seek truth, and find reconciliation," he added.

