LSUA Sets A New Record

LSUA is set to graduate the largest class of student athletes this year, setting a record of 42 within all seven varsity programs.

KALB Sports

"We want our student athletes to leave with a ring on their finger and a degree in their hands," Athletic Director Adam Johnson said. "We just completed the equation graduating the largest class of student athletes. This is our third Spring that we've graduated so many of our athletes, so it's just a testament of the hard work the students are putting in the classroom in addition to on the field," he added.

